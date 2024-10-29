Anthony Edwards has a hilarious reason to avoid joining the Knicks
When Anthony Edwards is on the court, the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar tends to captivate the attention of the crowd, be it with his terrific basketball skills or simply his innovative trash-talking.
Even off the court, Edwards has developed a witty sense of humor to get a chuckle or two out of fans. Ant showcased that side recently when he explained why he would never join the New York Knicks.
"If I play bad, y’all are going to be like ‘Booo!'" Edwards said.
Playing in NYC can be a double-edged sword for NBA stars. As long as the team is playing well, they are showered with immense praise. But the minute things go south, Knicks fans have a tendency to turn on their players.
RELATED: Anthony Edwards, Justin Jefferson Recreate Iconic Randy Moss, Kevin Garnett Photo
It's that aspect of the New York fanbase that will apparently keep Edwards off-limits. However, it's always fun to imagine the 2x NBA All-Star donning a Knicks jersey in the future.
After all, following his former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns' blockbuster trade to the Knicks, many have speculated if Edwards will one day consider a reunion.
At the moment, Edwards seems content in Minnesota. He helped the franchise make its first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2004 last season. The goal should be to build on that and ultimately bring the illustrious Larry O'Brien trophy to the Target Center.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: It’s a little quieter around CU football these days, wonder why?
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: One MLB team lost 47 percent(!) of its viewers since 2022
MLB: Exclusive: Former player Jerry Hairston Jr. launches agency with NIL focus