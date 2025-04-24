Paige Bueckers’ hilarious response to being called the ‘hottest thing in Dallas’
There are great expectations on Paige Bueckers' shoulders after she was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Dallas Wings landed Bueckers, fresh off leading the UConn women's team to the NCAA title.
The WNBA has been growing at an incredible rate in recent years, and Bueckers is already being hyped up as a rival to Caitlin Clark. Dallas, as a city, needs someone to hype them up about basketball after the Luka Doncic trade fiasco, but Bueckers isn't getting carried away.
During her press conference with the Dallas Wings, a reporter told Paige, "You're probably the hottest thing in Dallas right now." This could have been an awkward moment, but the 23-year-old handled it deftly.
"I mean, I would say the weather is probably hotter than me," the Wings star said, without missing a beat. "Different than Connecticut and Minnesota, so I'm excited for that."
The UConn superstar has been in the limelight since her high school days, and this answer shows how comfortable she is when dealing with the media. As the growing WNBA brings in more eyeballs, this is a good sign for her if she wants to become one of the faces of the league.
The Wings will start their season against the Minnesota Lynx, who lost in the WNBA Finals last season. If she can play as well as she's handling the media so far, it promises to be an exciting next few seasons for fans in Dallas.
