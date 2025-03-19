Paddy Pimblett backed to defeat Michael Chandler in UFC 314 showdown
By Simon Head
The co-main event of UFC 314 features a lightweight clash that has captured the imagination of fight fans heading towards the big UFC pay-per-view show in Miami on April 12.
Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler will take on UK MMA star Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett in a five-round co-headliner at the Kaseya Center, and one man who knows Pimblett well says that the Liverpudlian lightweight has what it takes to get the job done against "Iron" Mike.
Former UFC welterweight contender Darren Till has challenged for championship gold in the UFC and headlined big events for the promotion in the UK. He also hails from the same city as Pimblett, Liverpool, and he said that he's a big fan of the matchup.
“I like the fight," he told Genting Casino.
"I think it's the perfect road to the title. I like the fight. I think it’s a very winnable fight for Paddy.
"It’s also a very losable fight. Chandler’s not a mug still at this age, but for me, it’s clever matchmaking."
Many people have suggested that Chandler's experience advantage, wrestling prowess and knockout power will prevail over Pimblett. But Till begs to differ, and said that he believes that, while there is certainly a real danger of defeat, the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion holds the key advantages in the matchup.
“It’s a good fight for Paddy," he said.
"It's an even fight. But I would tip Paddy going into it.
"He’s younger, fresher, big and strong, and I don't see Chandler knocking him out."
That last statement plays into Pimblett's oft-stated assertion that "Scousers don't get knocked out." And Till said that when it comes to fight night, Pimblett's size and strength will prove crucial against the smaller, faster Chandler.
"I'm going to give it 70-30 for Paddy," he said.
"I think it's a very winnable fight for Paddy. Paddy's fresher, he's younger, and he's very strong.
"He’s supremely strong in there, so that will pay dividends in the later rounds with Chandler.”
