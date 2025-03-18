Charles Oliveira picks UFC retirement fight for Dustin Poirier – and it isn’t with him
By Simon Head
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira would be happy to be Dustin Poirier’s final fight in the UFC, but the Brazilian fan-favorite thinks another huge matchup could be on the cards.
Oliveira and Poirier faced off for the undisputed UFC lightweight title at UFC 269 back in December 2011 in a fight that saw Oliveira retain his title.
And “Do Bronx” admitted that he’d happily accept a second fight with “The Diamond,” but said that it’s not his preferred fight, and it’s probably not the UFC’s preferred fight for Poirier, either.
“I was a huge fan of Dustin Poirier before I fought against him and have been an even bigger fan since,” Oliveira told Oddspedia.
“If I get asked to fight him then of course I would, but it’s not the fight I want.”
Oliveria said the fight he really wants is a bout against BMF champion Max Holloway. And he promised that a bout between them would deliver a spectacular matchup.
“A fight against Max Holloway would be huge and I’m confident that it would be me with my arm raised,” he said.
“The first time we fought I had an injury that stopped me performing.
“We are both aggressive fighters and I believe in the power in my hands as well as my BJJ, there would be a lot of hype around the fight.
“I would be chasing the knockout and the BMF means the toughest guy in the division right? I want to show that I’m the toughest guy in the division.
“When we speak about legacy, we speak about being the champion, but BMF is about being the toughest guy and that’s what I consider myself to be in this division.
“I believe that I have shown that and having the BMF belt is the only thing that is missing.”
Olivera would love nothing more than to add the BMF belt to his collection, but the Brazilian suggested that the UFC may have other plans for Holloway, with a potential bout between the Hawaiian former featherweight champion and the retiring Poirier looking likely for later this year.
“A lot of people are saying that his last fight will be against Max Holloway and that will be a great fight. That’s a fight I’d like to watch,” he said.
“I’ve been talking about fighting Max Holloway for the BMF, but it looks like he is going to fight Dustin Poirier.
“Being honest, I want to fight for the title – I believe I deserve that. [UFC lightweight champion Islam] Makhachev isn’t going to fight for a while, and that’s why the BMF idea came up.
“I want to fight for a title either way, now I’m just sitting waiting for the call.”
