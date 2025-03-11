Oscar Piastri gets pre-season present from McLaren ahead of home Grand Prix
By Simon Head
If Oscar Piastri is seen with an added spring in his step in Melbourne this weekend, it'll be no surprise.
The Australian racer, who claimed his first two F1 Grand Prix wins last season as he finished fourth in the F1 Drivers' Championship, has signed a multi-year contract extension with the McLaren F1 team.
“It’s a great feeling knowing that I’m part of McLaren’s long-term vision," said Piastri in a statement.
"The team had the belief in me when we signed in 2022, and the journey we’ve gone on over the past two seasons to help return McLaren to the very top of the sport has been incredible.
“There are so many talented and special people working at the MTC who have helped me to become a Formula 1 race winner very early in my career. Therefore, I’m very proud to be continuing to represent this legendary team for many years to come.
“I’m excited to fight for the big prizes as a McLaren driver and after last year’s fantastic achievements, it has made me even hungrier to stay at the sharp end.”
The timing of the deal couldn't have been better, with Piastri about to kick off the new Formula 1 season on home soil at Albert Park. And with Piastri and teammate Lando Norris both looking to get a flying start to the season, the 23-year-old will be on a high after securing his long-term future with the team that, based on what we've seen both last season and in pre-season testing, has the best car on the grid.
“It’s fantastic to confirm Oscar’s extension with McLaren," said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.
"Not only is he an incredibly talented driver, but his work ethic and cultural fit within the team made it a no-brainer to extend his time in papaya.
“We’ve got the best driver lineup on the grid, and in the past two seasons, we’ve seen how much of an asset to the team Oscar is, both on and off track. He was absolutely fundamental in adding to our legacy with the 2024 Constructors’ Championship last season, so we’re all excited to see what we can do in the years to come as we continue to fight for World Championships together.”
Both Piastri and teammate Lando Norris are expected to play starring roles in the 2025 F1 season, with their individual battle for McLaren supremacy likely to form a fascinating storyline as the season progresses.
They'll be battling Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen, as well as a resurgent Ferrari, who boast a one-two punch of Charles Leclerc and new signing, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Mercedes' new-look lineup of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli into the mix, and it all adds up to a potentially spectacular season. And with both of their drivers signed and sealed for the seasons ahead, team principal Andrea Stella is excited for the future.
“Further extending our partnership with Oscar is a symbol of our belief and trust in him as a driver, as well as a reflection of our shared ambition to continue in our fight for Championships together," he said.
“It has been a pleasure working with Oscar throughout the past two seasons and he has continued to prove how impressive he is in terms of his talent, determination and work ethic as a driver and his contribution to our team and culture as a person.
“Alongside Lando, we have what we need locked in for the long term to keep pushing forward. I look forward to continuing to watch Oscar grow and develop as a driver and know that many successes lie ahead for him.”
