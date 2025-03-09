Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri get ready for F1 season opener with drive in $1.5 million McLaren P1 hypercar
By Simon Head
Even when they're not racing their McLaren F1 cars, teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri still feel the need for speed.
The pair got their fix when Norris took Piastri out on a damp Silverstone circuit in England to check out the McLaren P1 hypercar.
RELATED: Lando Norris and McLaren backed to complete F1 championship double in 2025
The car, which retails at a cool $1.5 million, produces a staggering 903 brake horsepower and, if you can find a piece of tarmac long enough, it'll reach a top speed of 217 miles per hour (350 kph).
With Norris behind the wheel on the drying but certainly not dry, Silverstone track, he was a little wary not to completely go flat out around the famous circuit, which has been the home of the British Grand Prix since 1987.
On a slippery track, in a car worth seven figures, Norris and Piastri looked as calm as can be, almost as if they were taking a leisurely Sunday afternoon drive.
Given that they're used to battling wheel to wheel with the fastest drivers on the planet at speeds of up to 210 miles per hour, it's probably no surprise.
The pair head to Melbourne, Australia for the opening round of the 2025 Formula 1 season after a strong performance in the pre-season test in Bahrain. And with Norris looking to steal an early march over the field, and Piastri keen to produce a big performance on home soil, hopes are high for a big weekend for the papaya team next weekend.
The team's "Papaya Rules" last season threatened to drive a wedge between the two young racers when team orders prevented the pair for battling it out at key points during the season.
But the two drivers seem in great spirits as they get set to embark on what could be a huge season for the team in 2025. They secured the Constructors' Championship last season after overhauling Red Bull in the second half of the season. This year, the team will want to repeat that success, while also powering one of their racers to the Drivers' Championship.
Next weekend could give us the first indication of which driver will be the most likely to get there.
