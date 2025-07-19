Open Championship tee times 2025: Round 3 tee times & pairings
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour continues on Saturday, July 19, with Round 3 of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.
Entering the weekend, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler holds a one stroke lead over the field as he sits at 10-under, while Matt Fitzpatrick of England sits at 9-under.
You can watch the third round streaming live on Peacock throughout the day, while television coverage begins on the USA Network at 5:00 a.m. ET before switching to NBC at 7:00 a.m. ET.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for the second round on Saturday, July 19, can be seen below (all times Eastern).
The Open Championship Round 3 tee times & pairings
- 4:35 a.m.: Matti Schmid, Corey Conners
- 4:45 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama
- 4:55 a.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Adrien Saddier
- 5:05 a.m.: Sebastian Soderberg, Henrik Stenson
- 5:15 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 5:25 a.m.: Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau
- 5:35 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Thriston Lawrence
- 5:45 a.m.: Justin Leonard, John Parry
- 6:00 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Sergio Garcia
- 6:10 a.m.: Jesper Svensson, Francesco Molinari
- 6:20 a.m.: Riki Kawamoto, Wyndham Clark
- 6:30 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm
- 6:40 a.m.: JJ Spaun, Dustin Johnson
- 6:50 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jhonattan Vegas
- 7:00 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth
- 7:15 a.m.: Russell Henley, Antoine Rozner
- 7:25 a.m.: Romain Langasque, Daniel Berger
- 7:35 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Dean Burmester
- 7:45 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Akshay Bhatia
- 7:55 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Lucas Glover
- 8:05 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas
- 8:15 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Rickie Fowler
- 8:30 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Oliver Lindell
- 8:40 a.m.: Ryggs Johnston, Xander Schauffele
- 8:50 a.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Matthew Jordan
- 9:00 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose
- 9:10 a.m.: Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9:20 a.m.: Sam Burns, Lee Westwood
- 9:30 a.m.: Jordan Smith, Rory McIlroy
- 9:45 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Nicolai Højgaard
- 9:55 a.m.: Tony Finau, Chris Gotterup
- 10:05 a.m.: Harris English, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:15 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard
- 10:25 a.m.: Haotong Li, Brian Harman
- 10:35 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler
