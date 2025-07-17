The Big Lead

Open Championship tee times 2025: Round 1 tee times & pairings

Round 1 of the 2025 Open Championship gets underway on Thursday, July 17. Here your favorite golfer's tee time at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

By Josh Sanchez

Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship.
Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The PGA Tour continues on Thursday, July 17, with Round 1 of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

The star-studded tournament field includes World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who have both found great success early in the season.

You can watch the first round streaming live on Peacock beginning at 1:30 a.m. ET before the action shifts to the USA Network from 4:00 a.m. ET - 3:30 p.m. ET.

When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?

A full look at the tee times and groupings for Round 1 on Thursday, July 17, can be seen below (all times Eastern).

The Open Championship Round 1 tee times & pairings

  • 1:35 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin
  • 1:46 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi
  • 1:57 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)
  • 2:08 a.m. — Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen
  • 2:19 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake
  • 2:30 a.m. — Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard
  • 2:41 a.m. — Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson
  • 2:52 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert
  • 3:03 a.m. — Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu
  • 3:14 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood
  • 3:25 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 3:36 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)
  • 3:47 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg
  • 4:03 a.m. — Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier
  • 4:14 a.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)
  • 4:25 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 4:36 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia
  • 4:47 a.m. — Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka
  • 4:58 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm
  • 5:09 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa
  • 5:20 a.m. — Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge
  • 5:31 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed
  • 5:42 a.m. — Matt Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)
  • 5:53 a.m. — Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen
  • 6:04 a.m. — Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg
  • 6:15 a.m. — Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng
  • 6:26 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman
  • 6:47 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)
  • 6:58 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown
  • 7:09 a.m. — Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)
  • 7:20 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia
  • 7:31 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavin, Matt Wallace
  • 7:42 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino
  • 7:53 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)
  • 8:04 a.m. — Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry
  • 8:15 a.m. — Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo
  • 8:26 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger
  • 8:37 a.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque
  • 8:48 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall
  • 9:04 a.m. — Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner
  • 9:15 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz
  • 9:26 a.m. — Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann
  • 9:37 a.m. — Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee
  • 9:48 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
  • 9:59 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland
  • 10:10 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 10:21 a.m. — Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau
  • 10:32 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim
  • 10:43 a.m. — Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)
  • 10:54 a.m. — Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)
  • 11:04 a.m. — Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes
  • 11:16 a.m. — Younghan Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell

