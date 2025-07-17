Open Championship tee times 2025: Round 1 tee times & pairings
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour continues on Thursday, July 17, with Round 1 of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.
The star-studded tournament field includes World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who have both found great success early in the season.
You can watch the first round streaming live on Peacock beginning at 1:30 a.m. ET before the action shifts to the USA Network from 4:00 a.m. ET - 3:30 p.m. ET.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for Round 1 on Thursday, July 17, can be seen below (all times Eastern).
The Open Championship Round 1 tee times & pairings
- 1:35 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin
- 1:46 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi
- 1:57 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)
- 2:08 a.m. — Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 2:19 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake
- 2:30 a.m. — Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard
- 2:41 a.m. — Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson
- 2:52 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert
- 3:03 a.m. — Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu
- 3:14 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood
- 3:25 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes
- 3:36 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)
- 3:47 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg
- 4:03 a.m. — Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier
- 4:14 a.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)
- 4:25 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 4:36 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia
- 4:47 a.m. — Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka
- 4:58 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm
- 5:09 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa
- 5:20 a.m. — Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge
- 5:31 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed
- 5:42 a.m. — Matt Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)
- 5:53 a.m. — Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen
- 6:04 a.m. — Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg
- 6:15 a.m. — Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng
- 6:26 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman
- 6:47 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)
- 6:58 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown
- 7:09 a.m. — Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)
- 7:20 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia
- 7:31 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavin, Matt Wallace
- 7:42 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino
- 7:53 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)
- 8:04 a.m. — Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry
- 8:15 a.m. — Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo
- 8:26 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger
- 8:37 a.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque
- 8:48 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall
- 9:04 a.m. — Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner
- 9:15 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz
- 9:26 a.m. — Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann
- 9:37 a.m. — Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee
- 9:48 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
- 9:59 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland
- 10:10 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:21 a.m. — Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau
- 10:32 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim
- 10:43 a.m. — Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)
- 10:54 a.m. — Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)
- 11:04 a.m. — Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes
- 11:16 a.m. — Younghan Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell
