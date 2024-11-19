Army already has a leg up on Navy with the release of new uniforms for big game
By Tyler Reed
The Army-Navy game has become the game for college football. The battle between the heated rivals caps off the regular season in the standalone game, where it seems that everyone has to choose aside. Army recently released the uniforms they will be wearing for the big game, and let me say I may be rooting for the Black Knights.
Take a peek below at what beauties the Black Knights will be wearing when they take the field on December 14th.
The Army uniforms will honor the soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division. According to the U.S. Army's official website, "The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is the only air assault division of the United States Army. Nicknamed the “Screaming Eagles,” the 101st has consistently distinguished itself by demonstrating the highest standards of military professionalism since its activation at one minute after midnight, Aug. 16, 1942."
Earlier this season, I crowned Western Kentucky with the best uniforms in college football. I'm sorry to the Hilltoppers; there is a new number one in town.
