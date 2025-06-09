One insane stat shows Paul Skenes' first year in MLB might be the best ever
For all his early career accolades, Paul Skenes might be underrated.
The Pittsburgh Pirates' ace made his major league debut on May 11, 2024. In little more than a year since, he's 15-9 with a 1.93 ERA in 37 career starts (224 innings). If that ERA looks historically low, it's because it is.
According to Andrew Fillipponi of 97.3 The Fan in Pittsburgh, it's the best start (by ERA) to a pitcher's career in the last 100 years.
Skenes, 23, is showing no signs of a sophomore slump in his second major league season. He leads all major league pitchers in innings (91) and starts (14). He leads the National League in WHIP (0.835), hits allowed per nine innings (5.5), and home runs allowed per nine (0.5).
Along with another second-year pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Skenes is on a short list of NL Cy Young Award favorites.
Unlike Yamamoto, who's had a couple bad starts among the 35 to begin his MLB career, Skenes has yet to experience any kind of hiccup. He's also yet to pitch in the postseason — and appears unlikely to do so in Pittsburgh.
MORE: Yankees broadcaster goes on rant against 'nitwit' Mets fans
The Pirates enter Monday's game against the Miami Marlins with a 26-40 record, last in the NL Central. Will Skenes get a better surrounding cast before he hits free agency, or will he get traded out of Pittsburgh anytime soon?
That's the main question that has dogged Skenes in 2025. His greatness in the game is unquestioned. Even in the context of baseball history, his main competition is himself.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Thunder even odds, master of clay, MMA legacy born, and more
NBA: 12-year NBA vet makes cryptic announcement, then backtracks from retirement
NFL: Skip Bayless goes off on Steelers signing 'washed-up' Aaron Rodgers
MMA: UFC star Nick Diaz allegedly 'drugged' while taken to Mexican rehab facility
SPORTS MEDIA: Pablo Torre confronts Bill Simmons after being called out for Bill Belichick reports