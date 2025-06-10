Olympics star Simone Biles issues apology after heated feud with Riley Gaines
By Matt Reed
In one of the more strange online exchanges Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and former collegiate swimmer and Outkick personality Riley Gaines had quite the beef going recently when discussing their views on transgender athletes competing in women's sports.
RELATED: Danica Patrick calls out Olympian Simone Biles over Riley Gaines feud
However, after a lot of fierce debate in the back-and-forth 'heated exchanges', Biles has issued an apology to Gaines after several days of silence on the side of Olympic gymnast.
Gaines put an end to the beef as well, accepting Biles' apology while also issuing a challenge of her own by asking that Biles be more vocal in the transgender athletes debate.
" I was not advocating for policies that compromise fairness in women’s sports," Biles said in a statement. "My objection is to be singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful."
Gaines notably was present at the White House when president Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at preventing transgender athletes from competing in women's sporting events.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Red Sox finally promote their top prospect after intense media scrutiny
NBA: Stephen A. Smith slams Tyrese Haliburton after Pacers’ Game 2 loss
NFL: NFL insider claims Aaron Rodgers was 'Option C' for Pittsburgh Steelers
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN signs legendary broadcaster, 86, to contract extension
VIRAL: Runner attempted to complete absurd marathon challenge while drinking 26 beers