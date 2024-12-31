Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet ends incredible 2024 with another world record
By Joe Lago
It's always a memorable year for track and field when there's a Summer Olympics, but 2024 will be especially unforgettable for Kenya's Beatrice Chebet.
The Paris Olympics champion in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters ended her spectacular season Tuesday by obliterating her own world record in the road 5K at the Cursa Dels Nassos race in Barcelona.
The 24-year-old Chebet became the first woman to run the 5,000 — road or track — in under 14 minutes, registering a blistering time of 13 minutes and 54 seconds. She started at the same time as the men and crossed the finish line 14th overall, just 26 seconds behind men's winner Matthew Kipkoech of Kenya.
Chebet set her previous 5K world record in the same road race in Barcelona a year ago, when she finished with a time of 14:13.
In March, Chebet defended her world cross-country championship in Belgrade, Serbia, and in May, she set a new world record in the 10,000 at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. Chebet's 10K time of 28:54.14 topped the previous mark of 29.01.03 set by Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey in 2021.
In August at the Paris Olympics, Chebet achieved the long-distance double of winning both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters. She captured gold in the Olympic 5K with a time of 14:28.56 and pulled away from the pack to win the 10K title in 30:43.25.
