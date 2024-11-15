Olivier Rioux, the world's tallest teenager, plans to redshirt at Florida
By Joe Lago
Typically, college freshmen choose to redshirt in order to keep growing and to learn from the bench.
For Olivier Rioux, his reason for redshirting would definitely be the latter.
The 7-foot-9 Florida freshman is the world's tallest teenager, a distinction that was confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2022 when he stood 7-5 at age 15. Rioux has immediately become a fan favorite at Gators home games with the crowd chanting "Oli" to get him on the court.
On Thursday, head coach Todd Golden said Rioux is planning to redshirt this season and continue his development against his Gators teammates in practice.
“I should have made that clear (before),” Golden told reporters. “Honestly, it’s put him in a tough situation. He’s sitting over there at the end of games and everybody’s yelling at him and trying to get him out there. They just hadn’t understood that that was our potential plan for him."
Golden admitted that Rioux's redshirting isn't "100% going to be the plan." If the 18-year-old plays one game, he will use one of his four seasons of college eligibility.
"We’ll continue to talk to him and see if he changes what he wants to do," Golden said. "But as of right now, that’s the plan that we’re going to have with him as we move forward.”
Rioux, a three-star prospect, figured to be a developmental project for Florida, which was his lone offer from a Power 4 program. He's been a fascination of onlookers ever since he got to Gainesville, with videos of Rioux running drills going viral.
The Gators, who are predicted to finish sixth in the SEC this season, can take their time with Rioux.
“He’s a great kid, and he’s a pleaser,” Golden said. “He wants to do what others think is best for him. And he’s coachable. Again, if this is what our staff, his parents, the people around him that care about him, think is best, I think he’s going to be comfortable. Ultimately, it’s his decision. But I think that’s where he’ll land.”
