Oleksandr Usyk eyeing MMA bout with Jake Paul, boxing clash with Alex Pereira
By Simon Head
Oleksandr Usyk has his sights on the IBF heavyweight belt, but still has an interest in boxing former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira as he looks to finish up his career with high-profile, interesting fights against elite-level combat sports talent.
That's according to one of the key figures in Usyk's inner circle, Sergey Lapin, who said that the Ukrainian superstar wants to return to undisputed heavyweight championship glory before pursuing a big-name crossover fight, either in boxing or MMA.
Team Usyk's Lapin spoke to OLBG, and revealed that Usyk's foremost focus is on Dubois, but revealed that matchups with Pereira and maybe even Jake Paul might not be out of the equation afterward.
"Oleksandr Usyk wants to make his next fight against Daniel Dubois," said Lapin.
"Dubois is our priority, because he has the belt. We are waiting for the date of the fight with Dubois – we assume it will take place in Riyadh or London, one of the world capitals of boxing, and Usyk will once again prove that he is the best fighter of our generation."
Usyk's targeting of the IBF world title in a bid to return to return to four-belt undisputed status shows his dedication to proving himself the greatest heavyweight of his generation, but he also has a keen interest in taking on big names from elsewhere.
Lapin name-checked Jake Paul as a possible opponent, maybe even under MMA rules, while he also said that the door could be open to Usyk working with Dana White and his new TKO Boxing promotion for a crossover boxing match with former UFC champ Pereira.
"Usyk has always cared only about fighting the best and creating a lasting legacy in the great sport of boxing," said Lapin.
"But in the future, as he further solidifies his place as one of the true great fighters, we'll see what other opportunities open up for him.
"It might be great to step into the cage with Jake Paul under MMA rules – it would be interesting if there is money to be made from it.
"Also, we never say never about fighting the dangerous Alex Pereira, possibly partnered with Dana White.
"Dana's move to boxing could open the door for more fights between boxers and current UFC stars.
"Dana is a capable guy, and with Turki's abilities, they would create a very interesting project. It will bring attention to our great sport, expand the fan base, attract new investment and possibly increase the purses of the athletes."
