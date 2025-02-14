Oleksandr Usyk drops huge Alex Pereira bombshell, TNT Sports interviewer completely ignores it
By Simon Head
In interviewing terms, it was a gift.
The heavyweight champion of the world, talking about his final two fights before retirement, casually drops in that he's interested in fighting a reigning UFC world champion. As a reporter, all you have to do is notice, and follow up.
Unfortunately, that didn't happen when TNT Sports Boxing sat down for a chat with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on the London Eye.
Usyk spoke about his likely next steps as he looks to round off his stellar boxing career, and revealed that he would be a very interested spectator when IBF world champion Daniel Dubois puts his title on the line against Joseph Parker in Riyadh on February 22.
But he also then mentioned that he could take on a huge crossover bout with reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.
"First is, who wins the next fight on 22 February," Usyk said.
"Next, maybe a 'show fight' with Alex Pereira. Maybe. Why not? Alex wants to."
That's three key pieces of information. He's thought about the fight. He likes the idea. And so does Pereira.
Even Usyk knew he was giving the interviewer a big story. As he said it, you could see him looking across at the interviewer for a reaction.
Unfortunately, he didn't get one. He didn't even get a follow-up.
The production team at TNT Sports clearly recognized the value in Usyk's answer, as the resulting YouTube video was titled: "EXCLUSIVE: Oleksandr Usyk targets stunning boxing crossover fight with Alex Pereira 💥🔥"
But, rather than follow up on the exclusive that had fallen in his lap, the interviewer instead stuck to his script and continued to question Usyk about a potential rematch with Dubois.
While a rematch with Dubois – a fight Usyk has already won once before – would carry some interest as a chance to capture undisputed status once again, the most intriguing fight would undoubtedly be the crossover fight with Pereira.
Brazil's Pereira captured world titles in two weight classes in kickboxing before switching sports to MMA and repeating the feat in the UFC, where he became middleweight champion, then light heavyweight champion, by demolishing his opponents with his punishing striking game.
If it could be made, a crossover fight between Pereira and Usyk would generate huge interest across the combat sports world.
Conor McGregor's bout with Floyd Mayweather aside, the UFC have typically avoided crossover fights. But now, in this new world of Saudi money and Turki Alalshikh making big things happen, with almost nothing off limits, there's a faint glimmer of hope that Usyk vs Pereira could actually become a reality.
