Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 live stream, start time, fight card, & more
By Josh Sanchez
Boxing fans are in for a treat on Saturday with some afternoon championship boxing when Oleksandr Usyk takes on Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London.
Usyk is putting his WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles on the line, while Dubois' IBF heavyweight championship is also up for grabs.
The first time that the two men faced off, Usyk scored a ninth-round knockout of Dubois at Wroclaw Stadium in Poland.
Entering Saturday's championship bout, Usyk is a strong -300 favorite, while Dubois is a +235 underdog. The over/under for the match is set for 9.5 rounds.
How can you tune in to Saturday afternoon's action?
All of the information you need to catch Usyk vs. Dubois 2 live online can be seen below.
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 live stream & viewing info
Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025
Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET (Main event fighters are expected to walk to the ring at approximately 4:45 p.m. ET.)
TV Info: DAZN pay-per-view
Location: London, England
Venue: Wembley Stadium
Live Stream: Stream 1
Betting Odds: Usyk (-300), Dubois (+235) | O/U: 9.5 rounds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 fight card
- Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 -- for Usyk’s WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles and Dubois’ IBF heavyweight title
- Lawrence Okolie (c) vs. Kevin Lerena -- for the WBC silver heavyweight title
- Daniel Lapin (c) vs. Lewis Edmondson -- for the IBF Intercontinental and WBA Continental light heavyweight titles
- Vladyslav Sirenko vs. Solomon Dacres: Heavyweight
- Aadam Hamed vs. Ezequiel Gregores: Super lightweight
- Lasha Guruli vs. James Francis: Super lightweight
