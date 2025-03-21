Notorious engagement farmer Dov Kleiman roasted by Mina Kimes in Jackie Robinson spat
By Josh Sanchez
If you're going to start a social media beef, you probably want to avoid getting into one with ESPN's Mina Kimes. Notorious NFL content aggregator and engagement farmer Dov Kleiman learned that the hard way this week.
Kleiman decided to chime in on the "controversy" regarding Kimes' comments about Jackie Robinson's legacy on Wednesday's episode of Around The Horn.
Kimes sounded off on the U.S. Department of Defense's removal of an article detailing Robinson's miliary service. The removal of the article came at a time when the government's push to get rid of mentions of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).
"Jackie Robinson was known for many things. But, above all, first and foremost, it was his ongoing courage in the face of racial discrimination," Kimes said.
"In fact, in addition to crossing the color barrier in baseball, he served in a segregated unit in the army and, in one instance, refused to move to the back of the bus, was arrested and acquitted. That matters. That history cannot be erased. It cannot be undone. And it must be recognized to fully understand and celebrate his legacy."
Her comments, which are objectively true, led to some backlash on social media with people saying ESPN and other programs need to "keep politics out of sports."
Dov Kleiman decided to chime in and claimed "Many football fans are calling for ESPN to fire NFL analyst Mina Kimes."
That was only not true, but Kleiman doubled down on the manufactured discussion and asked his followers, "Should Mina Kimes be fired?"
The obsurdity of the discourse made its way back to Kimes, who perfectly roasted Kleiman for his commentary.
Kimes fired back at the aggregator with a reference about Kleiman's alleged infatuation with actress Jennifer Lawrence. There have been internet rumors that the actress has a "restraining order" against the original owner of the account, but it has never been proven and is only internet lore.
Despite that, Kimes had a brilliant roast of the account.
Boom. Roasted.
There has never been any proof about the Kleiman-Lawrence rumors and there has always been uncertainty about who actually runs the account, but Kimes hit a home run with the roast.
If you're going to come for Mina Kimes, you better come prepared.
