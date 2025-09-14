Northwestern’s Willie the Wildcat mocks Oregon’s Duck over awkward Week 1 moment
The University of Oregon Ducks' season opener will be remembered for something nobody saw coming: their mascot literally losing its head on live television. As the team sprinted onto the field, cameras caught the Duck's head rolling on the ground before he scrambled to recover it.
That embarrassing moment didn't carry over to the actual game, thankfully. Oregon demolished Montana State 59-13, then followed up by crushing Oklahoma State 69-3 the next week.
Their Big Ten Conference debut against Northwestern ended in a convincing 34-14 victory, with the Wildcats held scoreless until the fourth quarter.
But the mascot drama wasn't finished yet. Northwestern's Willie the Wildcat decided to have some fun with Oregon's viral mishap during Saturday's game.
Willie showed up with a "head home" sign that featured an illustration of the Duck's head falling off, making sure everyone remembered that Week 1 blunder.
The Duck handled the ribbing pretty well, though. All afternoon, he kept fans and security entertained with his usual antics near the sideline.
At one point, he even challenged the FOX Sports cameraman to a rock-paper-scissors match while reporter Jenny Taft was delivering her on-field report.
Oregon fans are getting used to these kinds of comfortable leads by now. The first three victories came by margins of 46, 66, and 20 points respectively. With Saturday's result well in hand by the fourth quarter, the Duck found a creative way to pass the time.
He pulled out a copy of Rebecca Yarros' Fourth Wing and started reading right there on the field.
Perfect sideline entertainment for a team that's making everything look easy so far this college football season.
