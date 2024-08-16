Noah Lyles' Rivalry with Tyreek Hill Is Getting More Intense
By Joe Lago
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made headlines this week when he made the bold claim that he could beat Olympic 100-meter champion Noah Lyles in a race.
Lyles might not be taking Hill's challenge too seriously, based on what he said in a video that surfaced Friday.
In a 16-second clip of an interview with NBC Sports, Lyles can't remember the name of Hill, the eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who's called "The Cheetah" for being one of the NFL's fastest players.
The original question isn't shown — just Lyles' seemingly coy response.
"What's the 'Cheetah' guy from football?" I can't remember his name," replies Lyles before seeking help from someone named "Mark."
"What's the football player who thinks he's fast name?" asks Lyles, who is then told the answer. "Tyreek Hill."
When the interview actually took place is not known. However, it confirms that Lyles isn't too worried about outrunning a football player, even one who was a track and field star in high school.
Lyles always entertains when in front of a camera, whether he's racing or he's talking. He's also very confident. Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, who upset Lyles and won gold in the Paris Games' 200 meters, even called the American "arrogant."
Last Monday in a training camp interview with Kay Adams, Hill took the side of NBA players in their well-documented beef with Lyles, who ridiculed the way the league labels its NBA Finals winners as "world champions." Hill even accused Lyles of pretending to be sick in his loss to Tebogo. After the 200 final, Lyles revealed he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Adams then asked Hill if he could beat Lyles in a race. Said Hill emphastically: "I will beat Noah Lyles. I will beat Noah Lyles."