Nikola Jokic stuns fans with incredible shot to beat the buzzer
By Max Weisman
Nikola Jokic is at it again. During the Nuggets' 132-123 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Jokic hit an unbelievable shot at the end of the third quarter that baffles the mind. Jokic caught the inbounds pass, turned and heaved the ball nonchalantly, and of course, it went in. What else were you expecting from the defending MVP?
Not only did Jokic make an impossible shot, he also recorded one of the best triple-doubles of all time. He finished the game with 35 points, 22 rebounds and 17 assists. It's the second 35/20/15 game ever, following Wilt Chamberlain back in 1968.
RELATED: Kevin Durant names team where he had 'most fun' playing, it's not the Warriors
When asked about the shot after the win, Jokic remained his nonchalant self.
"I knew it was going in," he told Altitude Sports' Katy Winge.
The shot and performance generated a ton of buzz on social media with fans unable to believe the degree of difficulty for a made basket.
"Screw the MVP talk, we need to put him in top 10 talks," one fan wrote on X.
"Comfortably the best player in the world," another wrote.
A third fan listed the top ten quarterbacks in NFL history, and jokingly put Jokic fourth all-time.
Despite Jokic's incredible performance that included his fifth straight triple-double, FanDuel Sportsbook lists him at +340 to win MVP, behind Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA is having an incredible year and is deservedly in the MVP conversation, but Jokic is having what could end up being his best season ever. He's averaging 53.36 combined points, rebounds and assists, which is currently 14th all time, behind multiple better seasons from NBA legends Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain.
While the sportsbooks don't seem to think the MVP race is that close, any NBA fan will tell you Jokic is closing the gap rapidly. And with his performance Thursday night, the gap may be closing even faster.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Conference championship: previews…
NFL: …and TV announcers
MLB: Flaherty frustrated by teams unwilling to spend
CFB: 2025 pre-season rankings released