Nick Saban reveals one regret he has about his coaching career
By Tyler Reed
Some sports arguments will stand the test of time. For instance, the debate about who is better between, Michael Jordan or LeBron James, will never be answered.
However, there is one sports debate that will never exist. That debate would be about who the greatest college football coach of all time is.
If anyone says a name other than Nick Saban, they would be wrong. Saban is a seven-time national champion, leading two different programs to the ultimate prize.
Recently, Saban sat down with Ryan Clark on Clark's show 'The Pivot.' During his appearance, Saban was asked about something he may regret from his coaching career.
Saban's answer did not disappoint.
The Hall of Fame coach got emotional when discussing his decision to leave LSU. Saban led the Tigers to the national title in 2003.
The legendary coach mentioned that his move to the Miami Dolphins was a great learning experience for him as he realized he preferred to coach at the collegiate level.
Saban's return to Alabama sparked the start of the most dominant run in college football history. When he decided to hang it up, Saban finished 206-29 in his career with the Crimson Tide.
Still, the emotions shown by Saban during this interview are enough to make any LSU fan walk out to their garage, crack open a cold one, and listen to Creed.
Saban became the thorn in LSU's side when he returned to the college game in Tuscaloosa. However, if Saban could go back, the history of college football would be turned upside down.
