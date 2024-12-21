Shane Gillis gives Nick Saban hilarious nickname on College GameDay (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
Friday night, the College Football Playoff began with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish handling the Indiana Hoosiers 27-17. The game may not have been the most fun to watch. However, the build-up is what gets everyone excited for any game.
ESPN spared no expense in getting fans fired up for the first-ever 12-team playoff. The College GameDay crew was in attendance, as well as special guest and known Notre Dame fan, comedian Shane Gillis. Early in the show Gillis jokingly said that the SEC paid for players, which may have gotten under the skin of Nick Saban
However, Gillis' apology was top notch and birthed a new nickname for the legendary Alabama coach.
Gillis landed his apology to Saban by calling him Alabama Jones. A perfect nickname for Saban, who was bundled up in an attire that resembled Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones.' The nickname immediately spread like wildfire on social media.
Maybe Saban was in on the joke, and maybe he wasn't. No matter the case, Gillis made an entertaining guest and has to be brought back when the Irish take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the second round.
