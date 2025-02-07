The 2026 NFL Hall of Fame class is absolutely stacked with legends
By Matt Reed
On Thursday night, the NFL named its four newest members into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Antonio Gates, Eric Allen, Sterling Sharpe and Jared Allen, but next year's class is going to be even more incredible.
A maximum of five players can be selected from the group of finalists, and in the case of the 2025 class there weren't really any surprising players left out other than former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who won two Super Bowls against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Next year's group though has the potential for fireworks with many first-time names on the ballot like Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten and Frank Gore.
That's not even including the fact that legendary head coach Bill Belichick will also be a lock to get in during the 2026 edition of the awards after winning six Super Bowl titles in New England. Belichick moved on to coach the University of North Carolina.
With Brees, Fitzgerald and Belichick very likely proving to be locks in next year's Hall of Fame class, that would only leave two more openings for players, which could definitely make things interesting.
