NHL owner shocks NBA after purchasing Portland Trail Blazers for over $4 billion
By Matt Reed
The NBA has seen significant turnover over recent seasons when it comes to the league's ownership and a Western Conference team is about to be the latest massive takeover.
According to ESPN's Sham Charania, the Portland Trail Blazers are about to be purchased by Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon in a deal that will be worth north of $4 billion. Former Trail Blazers owner Paul G. Allen's estate is currently selling the franchise after he passed away in 2018.
For the Trail Blazers, it's an opportunity for the organization to reset and build for the future after they just recently reacquired superstar guard Damian Lillard, who spent the last few seasons in Milwaukee.
with Portland competing in a talented Western Conference that features the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers, the Trail Blazers will have their work cut out as they try to get back into the thick of things.
