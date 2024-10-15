NFL should allow Tom Brady to become the league's first Jackie Moon
By Tyler Reed
On Tuesday, it was finally made official that Tom Brady would become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. It has yet to be determined how Raiders fans feel about the news. Brady's name isn't one of the most well-liked in the fanbase because of the 'Tuck Game.'
However, there's nothing anyone can do now. Raiders majority owner Mark Davis had a little fun about Brady joining the franchise's ownership group.
Davis mentioned that Brady cannot be quarterback for the franchise now, but could help them find the next player to lead the question. But why shouldn't the NFL make this exception for Brady?
Can you picture it now? Brady brings out his inner Jackie Moon, Will Ferrell's iconic character from Semi-Pro, and becomes the first owner/player in the NFL. I mean, the guy technically owns every team in the league anyway.
It's time to give the people what they want. Have Brady call the next Raiders game, and when he becomes fed up with the poor play, we see him take the field and save the franchise to a gigantic pop from Raiders nation.
Sending this script to Hollywood now.
