NFL legend Adrian Peterson gets into fistfight at Houston poker night
By Josh Sanchez
Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson was not in a playful mood during a poker night in Houston, Texas, late last month, and TMZ Sports has obtained the video.
The 40-year-old Peterson, who last played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, got into a fishfight with another poker player at JokerStars social club on May 27.
An argument over a hand led to tempers boiling over.
Both men landed their fair share of punches during the scuffle.
"We're told after the guys were pulled apart, bloody wounds were visible on both their faces," the report states.
"Peterson, though, claimed he sustained his injury after he fell into a chair -- not from a punch."
Peterson claims the incident was a "brother situation" and that alcohol did not play a role in punches being thrown.
"Me and the guy, we're cool," Peterson said. "We've known each other. It was literally like a brother situation. We agreed to disagree, we had our words, and we threw blows -- and that was it."
No punishment was given to either participant in the tussle.
After his NFL career, Peterson took up boxing, but that did not go as well for him as football. Peterson had an 0-1 record with his loss coming to fellow former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell via TKO.
