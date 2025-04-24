NFL Draft 2025 Rumors: Giants not interested in Shedeur Sanders third overall
Shedeur Sanders' draft position has been the most hotly discussed topic in NFL circles in recent weeks, and it looks like the signal caller could be in for a bit of a slide.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New York Giants, who have been linked to the Colorado quarterback, are unlikely to take him third overall in this year's draft.
"They feel like they have amply addressed the quarterback position," Schefter said, "They are looking for a quarterback but they don't feel like they want to force the issue tonight." He went on to infer from that fact that "Shedeur Sanders is not going number three."
RELATED: 2025 NFL Draft green room getting roasted by social media
While this isn't a huge surprise, it does give some more clarity into the chaos that this draft process has been thus far. Sanders' stock has been one of the primary reasons for that chaos; he's been as high as third overall in mocks, or has fallen out of the first round entirely.
It's unclear how far Sanders will fall after the Giants; there are quarterback-needy teams picking after New York in the Raiders and Saints, who pick fifth and ninth respectively. If they pass on Sanders, he's been heavily linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who pick 21st.
The Giants could also trade back into the first round to grab Sanders, if he's who they want at quarterback; the team has been linked to them throughout the Draft process, and both sides seem interested in a connection there. He could still easily be a first-round pick, but given the skill set he possesses, going third overall always felt like a bit of a reach. Landing in the mid-to-late first round likely fits him better, although he's still likely to have plenty of eyes on him come training camp.
All in all, this is more proof that Sanders could be waiting a bit longer than he initially thought to hear his name called in Green Bay this weekend.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 19.0: The final first-round forecast
NBA: JJ Redick triggered into profane 'spazz out' in Lakers victory over Timberwolves
MLB: Cubs' star says MLB season resists Netflix 'The Clubhouse' documentary treatment, suggests alternative
SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement
VIRAL: Charlamagne tha God roasts Shannon Sharpe for 'messing around' with OnlyFans girl