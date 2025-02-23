Neymar scores outrageous goal moments after trolling fans (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
Neymar's time in Saudi Arabia largely consisted of him collecting a massive paycheck while only playing a whopping total of 42 minutes during his tenure in the Middle East, however, since his return to Brazil he's already creating the magic that fans have become so accustomed to.
The former Barcelona star is now back at his childhood club Santos and in his side's most recent match against Internacional de Limeira he scored a truly remarkable goal.
Moments after fans were berating Neymar with massive boos around the stadium, the Brazil star mocked the supporters by putting his hands to his ears asking them to get louder.
Then, he stepped up to take a corner kick before scoring an Olimpico directly from his kick and immediately taunting the fans even further by crossing his arms and sitting on the barriers that line the field.
While Neymar isn't exactly the same player that he once was, it's clear that he can still offer moments of brilliance when he's not sidelined by injuries, which potentially will earn him a call up to the World Cup next year for one final major tournament.
