JJ Watt may soon be dusting off the pads if he loses bet
The days of JJ Watt hunting down quarterbacks in the backfield are sadly over. However, Watt has been very active since his retirement.
The former Houston Texans star is part owner of the Burnley Football Club, a soccer team in the Championship League.
Watt took a page out of Andy Bernard's management style and made a bet with goalkeeper James Trafford that he may not be able to honor.
Trafford, who is apparently a diehard fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, asked Watt if he would come out of retirement to play for the Bengals.
Watt said he would, under one condition. That condition would be that Trafford can't allow a goal for the rest of the season.
Well, Trafford is holding up his end of the bargain. The Burnley goalkeeper has had 13 straight games where he hasn't allowed a goal.
After a recent game, Watt tweeted out that he is heading to the gym in order to get in football shape once again.
Burnley has nine games left on their schedule. While Watt will probably not be putting down the Culver's and putting the pads back on. It would be hilarious to see him hold up his word and join the Bengals.
I'm sure Bengals fans, who may have never watched soccer before, may be the biggest Burnley fans in the country at the moment.
