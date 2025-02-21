Will the Browns end up taking a quarterback with the second pick?
By Matt Reed
The Cleveland Browns are notoriously bad when it comes to selecting, and more importantly, developing quarterbacks they've taken in the NFL Draft. In many ways, they've become a running joke across the league in that respect, which raises the question, will Cleveland use their second-overall pick on a signal caller in 2025?
The AFC North team has plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, not to mention the looming issues with Myles Garrett, who has requested a trade away from Cleveland.
NFL Draft expert Todd McShay believes the Browns aren't completely set on taking a quarterback with their number two pick, despite incoming rookies Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders sitting near the top of many draft boards.
Last season, the Browns used a combination of many quarterbacks not limited to Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
With the many needs the Browns currently have, perhaps Kevin Stefanski's team will be in the market to trade out of their pick or go with Travis Hunter or a stud defensive player like Penn State's Abdul Carter or Michigan's Mason Graham.
On the other hand, if McShay is right, Stefanski definitely has to be careful letting the team's QB situation get further away from the team given the state of their division and how the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals have their franchise quarterbacks.
Ironically, the last quarterback that Cleveland selected with the second pick was Baker Mayfield, who has gone on to have an excellent career revival since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
