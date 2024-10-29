New York Yankees being swept means manager Aaron Boone may need to pack his bags
By Tyler Reed
After a very long absence from the World Series, the New York Yankees made their way back to the Fall Classic. However, Game 4 could be the end of the iconic franchise's bid at a 28th championship. Getting swept is always embarrassing, but being the Yankees and getting swept is a whole other level.
Manager Aaron Boone took over the Yankees in 2018, and since his arrival, the team has been in a great position to win another ring. However, the year Boone finally helps the team get to the big moment, it feels like it will be all for nothing.
As a Cincinnati Reds fan, it pains me to know that Boone's on-field legacy is better known because of his iconic home run off of Tim Wakefield in 2003. However, the fanbase's lovefest for Boone has seemed to run its course. Getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers may be the final straw.
RELATED: Who will receive a 2024 World Series ring?
Nothing lasts forever, and another postseason disappointment could make the 2025 Yankees become the current Dallas Cowboys that pretend they are all-in but know their chance at winning the big one is actually over.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Bears CB apologizes for allowing Commanders’ Hail Mary
MLB: Nike upset about Yankees turtlenecks?
SOCCER: Did Rodri deserve to win Ballon d’Or?
CFB: It’s a little quieter around CU football these days, wonder why?