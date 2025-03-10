New York Yankees ace could be sidelined with Tommy John surgery
By Tyler Reed
The New York Yankees are hungry to return to the World Series after the team lost in the Fall Classic last year to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The expectation every season for the Yankees is to compete for a World Series, and given the talent the team has most years, those expectations are not far-fetched.
However, this spring has not been kind to the organization. Earlier this month, it was announced that Giancarlo Stanton could miss the entire season due to an elbow injury. Now, the Yankees could be without their ace in 2025.
MLB insider Jim Bowden is reporting that Gerrit Cole has been recommended to have Tommy John surgery, which would end his 2025 before it even begins.
Bowden also reported that the Yankees are seeking a second opinion before announcing the official diagnosis for Cole.
Cole has been with the Yankees since 2020, where he is currently signed on a nine-year deal worth $324 million.
Last season, Cole only started 17 games for the Yankees, winning eight of those starts. Cole's frustrating 2024 also saw the former Cy Young winner post his second-worst ERA with the Yankees at 3.41.
Cole's absence will be a fatal blow for the organization, and putting Stanton's injury on top of that, the Yankees fanbase could use a hug. I won't be the one to give them that hug, but honestly, somebody should.
