New York Knicks star shares Dune-inspired hype video hours before ECF tip
By Tyler Reed
The NBA's Conference Finals action tipped off on Tuesday night when the Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
No offense to those two franchises, but the main event of the Conference Finals is the Eastern Conference Finals showdown between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks and Pacers have been longtime rivals, and both teams are looking for their first NBA Finals appearance in over 25 years.
Emotions are already running high between the two fanbases. Knicks fans have already hit one Pacers fan with a bag of garbage in the streets of New York.
However, now the emotions are starting to hit the players before the first game of the series tips off. Knicks star Karl Anthony-Towns shared a hype video on his social media that has cinema fans running wild, brother.
Put me down as someone who has yet to watch 'Dune'. However, this Dune-inspired hype video for the Eastern Conference Finals even has me hyped.
The buildup for this series feels like this matchup is the most anticipated NBA playoff series in quite some time.
The WWE-inspired videos that include Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton are good enough to feed families. Something tells me that Madison Square Garden will be the loudest it has been in decades on Wednesday night.
