New York Knicks reportedly monitoring Giannis Antetokounmpo
The New York Knicks fell short of making it to the NBA Finals during the 2024-25 season. The team was outplayed by the gutsy Indiana Pacers and lacked the necessary components to advance out of the Eastern Conference. There has been speculation about whether the current roster is good enough.
The goal for New York is ultimately to bring a championship to the city. And to do so, they might need a certified superstar. While Jalen Brunson has certainly earned the right to call himself one, he's not a Top 5 player in the league. And if reports are to be believed, the Knicks have their eye on one of those.
“It is my understanding that Leon Rose and company have been monitoring Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation in Milwaukee very closely, even before the offseason started," read a report from The Athletic.
"Many around the league believe the Knicks are interested in star hunting, and while that opportunity hasn’t popped up yet, I certainly believe it’s in the cards if the right situation presents itself.”
This is an interesting situation for Antetokounmpo, who has given many hints that he will stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, despite reports to the contrary. The team let go of Damian Lillard and used that salary cap space to sign Myles Turner, although this reportedly displeased the Greek Freak.
If Giannis is to be traded, the Knicks could certainly offer the Bucks some excellent players in return. Karl-Anthony Towns would certainly have to be included, and it's possible, but it would still take a lot for a trade like this to come to fruition.
