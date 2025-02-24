Golf influencer goes viral for suggesting the sport should eliminate AimPoint
By Matt Reed
Golf has been under a lot of scrutiny recently over pace of play and a variety of other issues, however, one influencer decided to throw more heat on the fire during the weekend while watching an LPGA event.
Paige Spiranac has millions of followers across her social channels and has never been one to shy away from an opinion, and this time she had an interesting take on AimPoint and its place in the sport.
In a simple post on X, which she followed up with a longer explanation, Spiranac said. "Ban Aim Point."
Essentially, AimPoint is a technique golfers use to read putts by using their feet and/or fingers to determine where they should be aiming. Spiranac's issue with the concept isnt't that it's unfair but more that certainly players are abusing it and taking way too much time to play.
To her point, it's become extremely common during tournaments to see players prolonging very short putts from inside as little as 5 feet in order to measure and re-measure their lines.
Obviously golf is one of the toughest individual sports out there and there's often millions of dollars on the line at events, however, as the game competes against other actvities for the attention of fans perhaps Spiranac is onto something with her opinion.
