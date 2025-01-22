Justin Thomas urges PGA Tour stars to give fans more access during tournaments
By Matt Reed
Golf is at a unique crossroads as the sport has been divided by two tours and players have gone in many directions, but one PGA Tour star has some ideas to bring the spotlight back to the sport. Justin Thomas has always been outspoken about making the PGA Tour great for players and fans alike, which is why he's proposing that golfers make themselves more available on the course.
The Athletic obtained a memo from Thomas with suggestions the PGA Tour could use to help give more insights into players and allow the golfers to show their personalities on the course throughout weekend events.
Thomas mentioned several ideas like mid-round interviews and putting microphones on more players so that fans can hear the thought process behind shots.
"I know stepping outside of our comfort zones isn't always easy," Thomas said. "Believe me, in the past I've been the first to say 'no' before things are even done being asked. I've had no interest when someone asks for an interview mid-round or suggests trying something new.
"But I also know how much the fans love those moments -- hearing our thought processes, conversations with our caddies, our reactions to the shots, and understanding the ups and downs of competing at the highest level. ... While we may (at least I know I do) think it's not that important or interesting, our fans do."
Thomas certainly brings up a lot of great points about the future of golf and sports as a whole, especially as more leagues like the NBA and NFL have given content to fans in a changing media landscape. The beauty of what he's proposing is that golf is one of the toughest sports to master, so fans would likely love to hear what goes through their minds.
