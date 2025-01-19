PGA Tour pro offers mature response after his truly disastrous 13-shot hole
By Matt Reed
William Mouw turned pro in 2023, but the young golfer really had his "welcome to the PGA Tour" moment this weekend during The American Express after a viral blow-up hole.
Golf is a sport that's proven any player can go from masssive highs to lows and vice versa in the blink of an eye, and that sentiment couldn't be more true after Mouw suffered the wrath of the par-5 16th hole at PGA West's Stadium Course.
Mouw was two-under par heading into the hole before he simply lost his way and registered a 13 on the hole, eight strokes over par. It was a tough hole to watch for viewers, especially considering Mauw ended up hitting five shots from the massive left side bunker that lined the golf green.
Despite the devastating blow, which made it nearly impossible for Mouw to make the cut, the 24 year old had a rational perspective on everything that transpired.
