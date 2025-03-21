NBC Sports president breaks silence on adding ESPN's MLB properties
ESPN's live Major League Baseball programming lineup — which includes the slate of Sunday Night Baseball regular season games, the Home Run Derby, and the Wild Card playoff round — is up for grabs after the network opted out of its contract with MLB ahead of this month's deadline.
Now, speculation has shifted to where those events will be televised in 2026 and beyond.
TNT Sports president Luis Silberwasser effectively shot down the possibility of his parent company bidding on the MLB properties, particularly if they are packaged together.
NBC Sports might make more sense at a landing spot for MLB, given its current slate of sports properties. Speaking at the SportsPro conference in New York City on Friday, Jon Miller, the President of Acquisitions & Partnerships for NBC Sports, didn't shoot down the idea.
“We lost Major League Baseball in 1990, we got it back five years later, we lost it again in 2001, Fox came in and made a preemptive bid, so we’ve had our nose pressed against the glass for a long time,” Miller said, via Awful Announcing's Daniel Kaplan. “They’re currently going through an interesting process where a lot of people are kicking the tires on Major League Baseball opportunities. We are as well… baseball is a property that knows how to adapt, who knows how to take advantage of where they are. There’s so much great product out there with so many terrific athletes, so many compelling stories, great ownership, great markets, and so I’m excited for the future of baseball. I think it’s a very positive outlook for them.”
