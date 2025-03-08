How much will it cost for the PGA Tour to reunite professional golf?
By Matt Reed
Golf fans are at the point where they just want to see an end in sight with the merger negotiations between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, but what will it cost to bring these two entities back together?
RELATED: Bryson DeChambeau shuts down rumors of him leaving LIV Golf
PGA commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed that while talks are going on between the two tours that they number that could save golf as we know it will likely be in the billions.
"We’re doing everything we can to reunify the game,” Monahan said. "75% of our fans tell us they’d like to see the game reunified, versus a low 30 percentile that say they would like to see an investment. So that’s a core foundation to why we’re spending the amount of time and energy to accomplish that."
An estimated $1.5 billion is being discussed as a way for the two entities to have LIV players come back into the PGA Tour fold on a regular basis. Obviously there's a lot of questions about what would happen with LIV events and the cadence of the league in relation to a full PGA schedule that spans nearly 12 months a year.
There were rumors recently that a merger could get done by the time the Players Championship takes place in March, however, that now seems like a pipedream given how slow things have been moving.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Geno Smith trade a massive risk for all parties
NBA: MJ-Kobe jersey being auctioned for huge price
SPORTS MEDIA: Top salaries of sports broadcasters revealed
AUTO RACING/SPORTS MEDIA:Why ‘Drive to Survive’ wouldn’t have worked in the past