NBA star Nikola Jokic appears happy in Serbia despite missing out on NBA Finals
By Matt Reed
Nikola Jokic has a lot of interests when he's not dominating on the NBA court, and the Denver Nuggets superstar seems to be enjoying himself just fine despite the fact that his team is no longer in the NBA Playoffs.
The former league MVP is one of the NBA's best talents when he's balling out alongside his Nuggets teammates, however, Jokic is living it up in his native Serbia during the offseason.
A video recently surfaced of Jokic and his friends playing soccer tennis next to several pools, and music blasting in the background. All this is going on during the NBA Finals while the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder are competing to win a championship.
