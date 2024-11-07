LeBron James taunted Ja Morant with the 'too small' celebration (Video)
The Los Angeles Lakers played without Anthony Davis in their recent matchup vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. Davis' absence was felt as the Purple and Gold suffered a 131-114 defeat at Memphis.
As expected, the game featured a plethora of memorable moments. One included LeBron James and Ja Morant.
Morant, who is known for his trash-talking, taunted Lakers' Gabe Vincent with the "too small" celebration after scoring against him.
James seemingly took offense to the celebration as he also hit Morant with the "too small" celebration. The exchange was caught in video and went viral on social media.
The King had arguably his best game of the 2024-25 NBA season. He finished the night with 39 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists in 35 minutes of playing time.
Unfortunately, the Grizzlies exploited Davis' absence as six different players finished the game with double-digit scoring.
After the game, Morant made further headlines for straightforward take on the Lakers. The 2x NBA All-Star ensured that fans knew that he doesn't "like" the Lakers.
Considering the fact that the Lakers have defeated the Grizzlies multiple times over the last couple of seasons, Morant's animosity toward the franchise is justified.
