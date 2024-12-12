Knicks star had candid response after Trae Young's insulting troll
The New York Knicks recently locked horns with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in the quarter-finals of the 2024 NBA Cup.
Despite the Knicks having home-court advantage, the Hawks found a way to register a solid 108-100 win. Considering the history between the two sides, Young found a way to troll the Knicks.
During the final seconds of the game clock, Young rolled a dice over the Knicks' logo in the middle of the arena. Evidently, the troll didn't sit well with the Knicks fanbase.
Although it was a huge disrespect for players and fans, Knicks star Jalen Brunson had a blunt response to Young's antics during the postgame interview.
"We should win the game if we don't want him to do that," Brunson said.
To be honest, Brunson's response cannot be easily countered. After all, Young and the Knicks have well-known animosity towards each other.
As a result, Young never misses a chance to disrespect the franchise. For the Knicks, it was their 10th loss of the season as they now flaunt a 15-10 record in the 2024-25 NBA season.
Although the Knicks are still the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, many fans have become unsettled with the team's inconsistency so far this year.
Hopefully, the team can develop better chemistry as we get closer to the regular season. After all, the Knicks are without a doubt one of the top teams in the East and it would be a shame if they underachieved in the playoffs even after trading for a star of Karl-Anthony Towns' caliber.
