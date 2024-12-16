Gilbert Arenas wants Knicks fans to boo Steph Curry, here's why
Stephen Curry is one of the most popular basketball players in the world. The Golden State Warriors superstar has a special aura that even his fans of opposing teams tend to cheer for the Baby-Faced Assassin when he is in his element.
But there are obviously a few NBA fanbases who are truly loyal to their teams and won't even budge even for an all-time great like Steph.
The New York Knicks' Madison Square Garden is unarguably an incredible place to play basketball, a majority of the reason is due to the unreal support from fans.
Fans in the MSG are popular for appreciating talented stars regardless of which team's jersey they put on. However, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has an issue with this very behavior of Knicks fans.
In fact, Agent 0 wants the Knicks fans to boo Steph Curry rather than cheering for him when he is on the court, regardless of how well he plays.
"The only flaw of Knicks fan is they love basketball," Arenas said. "That’s the negative, it doesn’t matter who has given them the great basketball is the problem. Because imagine you’re a Knick point guard and Steph Curry’s coming in there. Steph Curry hits a few threes, Knicks fans is, ‘Oh, s**t’. So, they’re cheering. This is not how to do it. You're supposed to be booing that man. F**k him."
To be honest, Knicks fans are not always kind to visiting players. Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young is a perfect example of it.
There have been a plethora of times when Young has been showered with NSFW chants at MSG. However, a key reason behind that is the love-hate relationship that has developed between the two sides in recent years.
Unfortunately, Knicks fans do not have such a history with Curry. Hence, instead of booing him, they end up cheering him more often than not.
