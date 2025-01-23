'Frustrated' Philadelphia 76ers plan to have major discussion about Joel Embiid, says Shams Charania
The Philadelphia 76ers' woes have continued during the 2024-25 NBA season. Despite having a Big 3 of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers are still the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
One major reason behind the 76ers' poor form this season has been the inavailability of Embiid, who has once again struggled with injuries.
Sure, he has averaged 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, he has featured in just 13 matchups for the 76ers.
Keeping that in mind, senior NBA insider Shams Charania reported a major update about the 76ers' plan about Embiid's future with the organization.
"The team and Joel Embiid will have to have some conversations about health. That's been the keyword. I said that word yesterday, it has played such a big factor with the Philadelphia 76ers season," Charania reported. "The unknowingness of whether he's going to play on any given night. Even tonight, from what I hear, he remains rehabbing and doing everything he can to get back to the floor. But there have been some frustrations, from my understanding, throughout the year of not having him there."
According to Charania, the 76ers are also keeping the option of tanking for the season as they have a protected first-round draft pick this year.
Moreover, Embiid missing the 76ers' recent game against the Denver Nuggets caused a major uproar in the NBA community. After all, it has been more than 1900 days since Embiid played a game in Denver.
All things considered, it's time for the 76ers to make a decision about the face of their franchise. Be it parting ways with him or giving him an extended rest to get 100% healthy before the start of the playoffs.
