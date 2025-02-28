Colin Cowherd on what Jayson Tatum lacks, gives LeBron James, Michael Jordan examples
The NBA is actively searching for its next face of the league. After all, the trio of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry are all in the twilight years of their respective careers.
At the moment, a couple of players have the accomplishments and the fanbase to fulfill this role in the future and it includes Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
Tatum has been vocal about leaving a legacy where fans will see him as one of the greatest players of this generation, but fans simply do not see him in that role.
On that note, according to NBA analyst Colin Cowherd, there's one major reason why fans won't get behind Tatum as the face of the league.
"Let's close our eyes. Think about Magic Johnson. You can see the smile. Think about Michael [Jordan], you can see that cocky grin," Cowherd said. "Think about LeBron [James]. You can see the imagery - pregame chalk. You can close your eyes and there are images of stars. Close your eyes and do it with [Jayson] Tatum. I don't see anything. 26 a night? I don't see anything."
The NBA expert also said that Tatum is nowhere near becoming the face of the league because he failed to be the face of the Celtics during the 2024 Championship run. Instead, it was his teammate Jaylen Brown.
Coming back to Cowherd's comments, he simply means that Tatum lacks any major personality trait or trademark moment that differentiates him from the rest of his peers.
