NBA fans troll Giannis Antetokounmpo after Draymond Green locked him up
The Golden State Warriors got back to winning ways against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, beating them 104-93. Draymond Green scored just 3 points in the game, but he had an outsized impact in a completely different way.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is having a season that could see him make All-NBA First Team for the 7th season in a row, but he was completely shut down by Draymond Green in the game. The Warriors star held the Greek Freak to 0-7 shooting when guarding him and forced two turnovers on top of that.
Draymond Green has two steals and four blocks in the game, his defensive dominance was on full display in this big win for the Warriors. And fans couldn't believe how completely he locked Giannis up, with a few trolling the Greek superstar on social media.
One fan wrote, "Clamp that no skill bum lmaaoo," while another added, "Oh but he doesn't score, he is a triple single, man shut up. DPOY Draymond locks up your fav player. Cry."
Another fan explained how Green was able to achieve this, saying, "Draymond's understanding of angles and positioning is why he can defend someone like Giannis."
While there were plenty of fans making fun of Giannis, others were appreciating Green, with on fan simply writing, "DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR."
Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game but he was clearly powerless against Draymond Green on this night.
If Draymond Green continues to perform at this level with Jimmy Butler now alongside him and Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors might just make it all the way back to the NBA Finals. Nights like these really prove why some fans have nicknamed Draymond, 'The Nightmare.'
