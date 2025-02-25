NBA fans pray for Joel Embiid after 76ers star reportedly getting a dangerous knee surgery
Joel Embiid's NBA journey has been full of ups and downs. On one hand, the Philadelphia 76ers star is considered one of the best players in the modern era.
Unfortunately, Embiid's legacy has taken a hit due to his ever-so-consistent injuries. For years, the 76ers have been patient with their cornerstone star, but things have reached over the boiling point in the 2024-25 NBA season.
Embiid has dealt with a lingering knee issue and even after months of rehab, the 2023 NBA MVP has featured in just 19 games this season.
Evidently, the 76ers are one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. With Philly still fighting to make a late-season comeback, their star is reportedly considering a life-changing surgery to get healthy again.
"The same Sixer who made ‘orbital bone fracture’ and ‘navicular bone fracture’ common phrases in Philadelphia sports lexicon — he’s had two of each — might soon add one of these: meniscus replacement; low-dose radiation therapy; or even the ominous-sounding osteotomy, in which doctors break a bone in the hip to realign the joint to alleviate pressure," Marcus Hayes of Philly Inquirer reported (h/t NBA Central).
He added: "One source called the procedures ‘radical’ in light of the mundane injury and surgery that brought Embiid to this point. For some reason, what should have been a routine rehab and a routine return to play has gone horribly wrong.”
Upon learning the dangers of this procedure, NBA fans urged Embiid to retire as they were truly concerned about the 30-year-old's future.
"He won’t be able to walk without a cane in 10 years… remember that before you say he did nothing for Philly," one concerned fan wrote.
"Genuinely, just retire. It's not worth the extra wear & tear on the body at this point," another added.
"I feel bad for my dawg bro Prayers for Embiid. I hope we get to see a true comeback," a fan prayed.
"The league needs a healthy Embiid," one fan claimed.
At this point, Embiid's condition has gone beyond basketball as fans are worried about the star's health beyond his NBA career.
Even if Embiid goes through with this procedure, it feels like the price which he is paying is simply too much when compared to the potential return.
