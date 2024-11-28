NBA fans lose it over what Kevin Hart did to LeBron James during live stream with his son
LeBron James is usually very active on his social media accounts. However, the King is currently going through a detox where he announced an indefinite absence from social media.
But that rule is seemingly not applicable to all members of the James family. LeBron's youngest son, Bryce James, recently made an appearance on a Kai Cenat livestream.
Apart from Bryce, renowned comedian Kevin Hart was also present on the stream. During the stream, a clip went viral when Bryce received a Facetime call from his father.
After talking for a few seconds, Hart seemingly had enough and proceeded to abruptly hang the phone. The video is going around on X (formerly known as Twitter).
As evident from the above-attached video, Bryce simply wanted to introduce his father to the people present on the livestream, Kai Cenat, Druski, and Tylil. However, Hart's unexpected behavior led to many NBA fans trolling the King.
One fan said: "Hanging up on bron bron is crazyyyy"
Another added: "Imagine having the audacity to do that."
A fan tweeted: "Kevin wants a private life."
It could have been Hart's subtle way of getting revenge on James for the time he took away his beverage and gave it to Drake during the 2016 NBA All-Star game.
Either way, the next time James and Hart make an appearance, it will be exciting to see whether the LA Lakers superstar remembers this moment. After all, LBJ has a crazy memory and never forgets things, at least on the court.
