NBA fans go crazy as Bradley Beal gives LeBron James a taste of his own medicine
Things just went from bad to worse to the Los Angeles Lakers following the team's embarrassing 27-point defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns in the 2024 NBA Cup group stage.
Despite the game being a close affair until halftime, the Suns outclassed the Lakers in the second half of the game. The Suns snapped their five-game losing streak following the dominant victory over the Purple and Gold.
The trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal had excellent performances that helped the Suns in winning the game. Speaking of Beal, he even gave fans a moment with LeBron James to remember for years.
Over the years, James has made many players a victim of his vicious chase down blocks, but this time around, the King was on the receiving end of it.
Considering it's rare to see James getting blocked on the court, NBA fans had a great time reacting to it on X (formerly known as Twitter).
One fan said: "Ohhhh blocked by Beal."
Another added: "He never did that before…"
A fan urged James to retire: "You getting chased down by Beal, you know it’s time to wrap it up."
All things considered, the play was met with mixed reactions because fans are not used to seeing James in this situation.
But let's cut LBJ some slack. After all, he is 39 years old and remains one of the top players in the NBA. Sure, he wasn't at his best against the Suns, but knowing his competitive spirit over the years, the King will bounce back stronger.
