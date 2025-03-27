NBA fans are in awe of Nikola Jokic's epic 39-point triple double upon return from injury
It's easy to forget sometimes just how good Nikola Jokic is because of his understated personality. The NBA world has been focused on all sorts of different things while he's been out, but the reigning MVP announce his return from ankle injury in emphatic fashion on Wednesday night.
In a win against the Milwaukee Bucks, Jokic had 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, shooting over 60% from the field and 50% from three-point range. This type of hyper-efficient performance has become normal for the Serbian superstar, but fans were still in awe after the game.
The MVP discussion came up quick, with one fan writing, "SGA is probably winning the MVP award… But no one actually believes he’s better than Jokic right?"
"Jokic’s stat line is just ridiculous! 39/10/10 and he makes it look easy. Man's having an MVP season, again!" another wrote.
A fan comment highlighted how absurd Jokic's greatness is, "Wow, the Joker is back and serving up those stats like it's nobody's business! Can’t believe he dropped a triple-double like it’s just another day at the office."
And despite already having three MVPs, fans want Jokic to get another, as seen here, "Anyone who actually watches ball knows this should be the MVP."
Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assist per game this season and it seems he will end the year averaging a triple double. The Denver Nuggets are in the thick of the battle for 2nd seed in the Western Conference, and if they can get it, then it will be hard to deny Jokic another MVP.
The man himself will be more focused on winning, the Denver Nuggets have a path to the championship this season if they can get the job done. A Finals MVP will likely mean more to Jokic at this point than another MVP.
